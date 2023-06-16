Two-times Oscar-winner Glenda Jackson dies at 87

Two-times Oscar-winning actor-turned-politician, Glenda Jackson died on Thursday, after a short period of illness. She was 87.

As per the reports from foreign-based news agencies, the former UK politician breathed her last at her London home yesterday, confirmed her agent, Lionel Larner.

“Glenda Jackson, two-time Academy Award-winning actress and politician, 87, died peacefully at her home in London this morning after a short illness with her family by her side,” Larner confirmed.

“She recently completed filming ‘The Great Escaper’ in which she co-starred with Michael Caine.”

Larner also grieved about losing a ‘best friend of over 50 years’ in Jackson.

Moreover, her final co-star Caine, also paid tribute to ‘one of our greatest movie actresses’. “It was a privilege to work with her on The Great Escaper recently, our second film together. It was as wonderful an experience this time as it was 50 years ago. I shall miss her,” he said.

Born in 1936, in the northwestern town of Birkenhead in England, Glenda Jackson joined an amateur theatre group as a teenager before winning a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. After graduating, the veteran featured on London’s West End and also made her Broadway debut in 1965.

She won her first Oscar in 1970 for the period drama ‘Women in Love’, while the second came a couple of years later for the British romantic comedy, ‘A Touch of Class’.

Jackson turned to politics in 1992, becoming a Labour MP in opposition, a role she continued for 23 years.

