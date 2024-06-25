‘Oscar winning performance’: Gulbadin Naib accused of ‘faking injury’

The final T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Group 1 match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh was marred by dramatic scenes and controversy, as Afghan player Gulbadin Naib was accused of deliberately feigning an injury to delay the proceedings.

With Afghanistan ahead by 2 runs according to the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method when the third rain interruption threatened to stop play, Naib, fielding at first slip, suddenly clutched his hamstring and went down, sparking outrage among commentators and fans alike.

The “dramatic” incident occurred as light drizzle started at the Arnos Vale Ground, and Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott was seen instructing his players to “slow down the game”, aware that a rain delay would put Afghanistan on course to reach the semi-finals.

However, Naib’s actions were met with widespread criticism, with commentator Simon Doull blasting the Afghan all-rounder for his “cheap trick”.

“I do get what the coach was trying to say and sending a message a message but this is unacceptable delaying tactics,” Doull said on air

Even Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan was left unimpressed with Naib’s tactics.

The incident sparked a heated debate on social media, with many calling out Naib’s actions as unsportsmanlike and unacceptable.

Replays clearly showed that Naib had deliberately gone down, and despite being carried off the field by Ibrahim Zadran, he was back on his feet and running once the game resumed.

But Naib’s act was the perfect fodder for social media:

R Ashwin wrote, ” Red card for Gulbadin Naib

Michael Vaughan wrote, “Spirit of cricket is alive & kicking …”

Mitchell McLenaghan wrote, “That should be a 5 run penalty!!!”