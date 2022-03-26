Oscars 2022 predictions: ‘Who will win’ vs. ‘Who should win’

Ahead of the prestigious Oscars ceremony, set to take place on Sunday, have a look at the potential winners against those deserving to bag 2022 honors.

Best Picture

Two of the titles majorly competing for the top honor include ‘The power of the dog’ which remained a crowd-favorite throughout 2021, and ‘CODA’, a surprise entry after bagging the major honors this year in various awards ceremonies including ‘Producer’s Guild’.

And the nominees for Best Picture are… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/wKEWVMpqwl — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

On the contrary, one of the top deserving titles for ‘Best Picture’ has to be Paul Thomas Anderson’s coming of the age comedy-drama ‘Licorice Pizza’.

Best Director

Jane Campion with her ‘The power of the dog’ seems to be the clear winner at the Sunday ceremony for ‘Best Director’, who has swept all the other major trophies this year, and is also the first-ever female director to have bagged two nods from Academy, and undoubtedly a deserving one too.

Best Actress – Leading

Jessica Chastain for ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ looks like a leading contender to take home ‘Best Actress’, even though Kristen Stewart really outdid herself as Princess Diana in ‘Spencer’.

The nominations for Actress in a Leading Role go to… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/utVajzOlsU — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

Best Actor – Leading

Will Smith for his portrayal of ‘King Richard’ is a clear winner for ‘Best Actor’ at the prestigious night, and more so is truly a deserving one as well.

The nominations for Actor in a Leading Role go to… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Legj3Y4bki — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

Best Actress – Supporting

Ariana DeBose should and will almost certainly take the Oscar honor for Supporting Role, for her take on Anita in Steven Spielberg’s musical ‘West Side Story’.

Best Actor – Supporting

Troy Kotsur in ‘CODA’ – as the deaf fisherman father, Frank Rossi has managed to impress the audience and critics alike last year, though has close competition from Kodi Smit-McPhee of ‘The power of the dog’.

Original Screenplay

Kenneth Branagh’s screenplay for the biographical drama ‘Belfast’ is the potential winner for the title, however, Paul Thomas Anderson for comical ‘Licorice Pizza’ was amazing as well on his part.

Adapted Screenplay

Jane Campion’s screenplay for ‘The power of the dog’, adapted from Thomas Savage’s novel is a potential as well as a deserving winner in the category.

The sci-fi epic ‘Dune’ is expected to take home well-deserving majority of the titles in technical categories.

