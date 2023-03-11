Oscars 2023 predictions: Who will win Best Actor, Best Director, Best Film?

The prestigious night of the annual Academy Awards is almost here; let’s have a look at the nominees with the highest chance to pick up the Oscars trophies this year.

With Hollywood buzzing with excitement for the 95th instalment of the Academy Awards, the surreal sci-fi flick ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ is leading the nominations with 11 nods, out of which, at least five, are predicted to be in their favour for the win.

Best Picture

While the title has majorly swept all the top award ceremonies this season, including the Directors Guild, Producers Guild, Screen Actors Guild, and Writers Guild Awards, it is now the frontrunner for the ‘Best Picture’ category at Oscars 2023.

Presenting your Best Picture nominees for the 95th Academy Awards. #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/tYQlWty91Z — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023

Best Director

While the veteran Steven Spielberg is in the run with the very personal film ‘The Fabelmans’, the movie buffs have their money on Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for their dimension-hopping adventure ‘Everything Everywhere’. The duo emerged triumphant at DGA and the Critics Choice Award, while, Spielberg pickup up the prize at the Golden Globes this year.

Best Actor/Actress

The Best Actress category this year is mostly a contest between two frontrunners, i.e. Michelle Yeoh for ‘Everything Everywhere’ and an equally impressive Cate Blanchett for ‘Tar’.

On the other hand, the only favourite in the male category is heartthrob Austin Butler for the portrayal of music legend Elvis Presley in his biopic.

Best Supporting Actor/Actress

Probably one of the very few categories with equal if not more chances for multiple nominees to finally pick up the trophy. Angela Bassett in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, Jamie Lee Curtis in ‘Everything Everywhere’ and Kerry Condon in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ were equally remarkable.

On the contrary, Ke Huy Quan as Waymond Wang is the frontrunner in the race despite losing up of BAFTA.

‘Everything Everywhere’ in Original Screenplay, ‘Women Talking’ in Best Adapted Screenplay, ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ in the Best International Feature, ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ for Animated Feature and ‘Navalny’ for Documentary Feature are some other leading contenders for victory in tomorrow’s ceremony.

To note, the glitzy red carpet of the Oscars is all set to roll out on March 12 at Dolby Theatres in Los Angeles.

