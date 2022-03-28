Jada Smith: The hair condition of Will Smith’s wife behind Chris Rock joke

Oscars 2022 proved to be an entertaining affair and the moment when Hollywood actor Will Smith slapped fellow celebrity Chris Rock when he made a joke about the hair condition of his wife Jada Smith became the buzz.

Chris Rock told Jada Smith, who has spoken up about her autoimmune condition alopecia in the past, that she can work in the film G.I. Jane 2. because of how her hair looks in this year’s Oscars.

The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cGQ3plSEiz — Movies (@moreoffilms) March 28, 2022

Alopecia, which comes in different types, causes hair to fall in clumps in women between the age of 30-50 years. People can lose hair in different parts of their head while some may recover by themselves.

There is no specific cause of the immune condition. However, it is found in people with a history of baldness in their family along with seasonal allergies asthma, genetic predisposition to alopecia, stress, thyroid disease, vitiligo. It is also found in people diagnosed with Down syndrome.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)



A permanent cure for the condition is yet to be discovered but medical experts have come up with ways for regrowth.

There are anti-inflammatory drugs used on affected areas for regrowth corticosteroids while immunotherapy, which targets bald spots with chemicals for hair growth, is an option as well.

Comments