“Our Afghan Policy has failed,” says Senator Mushahid Hussain

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed on Tuesday called for confessing that “our Afghan Policy has failed”, ARY News reported.

Speaking at the floor of the Senate, Mushaid Hussain said that “failing to formulate the counter-terrorism policy is our incapacity”.

“We are in the state of war since last 43 years,” he said. “Five-billion-dollar Afghan Jihad fought, the consequences are before us,” he said.

“The battle for power will devastate Pakistan. People want solution of the problems, an incompetence will not be allowed”, addressing the upper house of the parliament he emphasized.

Former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani had earlier said that a joint session of the Parliament going to be held on February 08. He suggested that the national anti-terrorism policy should be discussed in the joint session of the parliament.

“It is my complaint to all political parties that this is the life and death question for the federation,” veteran parliamentarian said.

“Terrorism has been on the rise, while the political parties are busy in the political tug of war,” he lamented. “All political parties should sit in the parliament to hold a national dialogue,” he advised.

