Former Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s last two year’s economic performance was better than the last 30 years, ARY News reported.

Talking about the recent budget the PTI leader said that Miftah Ismail should stop deceiving people.

By including Covid affected 2020(-0.94%) in the averages when the entire world had -ve 5/6growth,who are you kidding.Our last two year performance is the the best in 30 years. Stop deceiving people, they know the truth. Your performance is evident in the last 8 weeks, pathetic. pic.twitter.com/QD8lSxjdp2 — Shaukat Tarin (@shaukat_tarin) June 12, 2022

“By including Covid affected 2020(-0.94%) in the averages when the entire world had -ve 5/6growth, who are you kidding,’ he said addressing Miftah Ismail.

He added, ‘Our last two-year performance is the best in 30 years.’

The PTI leader snapped at the incumbent finance minister and said, ‘Stop deceiving people, they know the truth.’

He called the current government’s performance ‘Pathetic’. ‘Your performance is evident in the last 8 weeks, pathetic,’ he wrote.

Also Read:‘Petroleum prices should increase in phases,’ Shoukat Tarin

Tareen has been a keen critic of the allied government’s economic policies and performance, he took a jab at the govt when they increased the petroleum prices some days back.

‘Govt should have increased the petroleum price in phases,’ he had said,

Comments