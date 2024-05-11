‘Our supporters were martyred, why should we apologise?’: Omar Ayub

FAISALABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) Omar Ayub said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will not apologise to anyone, as the party did nothing ‘wrong’, ARY News reported.

Addressing a presser in Faisalabad, Omar Ayub said that the PTI will not back down from its stance and continue to fight against the government through legal channels.

“Our supporters have been martyred, why should we apologise?” the opposition leader asked.

Omar Ayub said that no negotiations are taking place with the government and the PTI will not compromise on the supremacy of constitution and law,” he added.

When asked about the removal of Sher Afzal Marwat as MNA, he responded that hat the decision will be made by the PTI’s political committee.

“For now, he (Sher Afzal Marwat) has been issued a show-cause notice,” he added.

Meanwhile, the District and Sessions Judge Faisalabad directed the inclusion of Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz in the investigation of cases pertaining to May 9 tragedy.

Earlier on Tuesday, PTI leader Asad Qaiser said that his party does not want to engage in talks with anyone, emphasising that it only seeks to uphold “constitutional and legal supremacy”.

Speaking at ARY News programme ‘Khabar’, the former National Assembly (NA) speaker said that PTI believes in the supremacy of the Constitution and the law, and wants all institutions to work within their constitutional limits.

Responding to a question, Qaiser expressed scepticism over constitution of a committee to hold talks with establishment, saying that no discussion about a negotiation committee was held during meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan.

Asad Qaiser’s statement came after DG ISPR Maj-Gen Ahmed Sharif said that any dialogue with the PTI could happen only if it “apologises sincerely publicly in front of the nation.

Commenting on the prospects of dialogue with any faction, Maj Gen Chaudhry said: “No talks will be held with any political leader, or group which attacks its own army and indulges in propaganda [against them]”.

“There can be no dialogue with an anarchist group,” he noted adding that the “only way forward for the anarchists [group] is to apologise sincerely, abandon the politics of hate and indulge in constructive politics [instead]”.

“Talks are for political parties, not institutions,” the army’s spokesperson.