Outgoing CJCSC attends farewell ceremony at Joint Staff Headquarters

RAWALPINDI: The outgoing Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza has applauded the sacrifices rendered by the Armed Forces in defending the motherland, ARY News quoted ISPR on Friday.

He was speaking at a special farewell ceremony which was held in his honour at Joint Staff Headquarters Rawalpindi on Friday. General Nadeem Raza is retiring on Saturday after 41 years of illustrious military service.

The outgoing CJCSC reiterated that the defence of the country is impregnable and gallant soldiers will not hesitate in making it even more formidable.

A smartly turned out tri-services contingent presented Guard of Honour to the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee on arrival at the venue. He reviewed the guard of honour and March past.

The ceremony was attended by the ex-CJCSCs and senior officers of the tri-services.

