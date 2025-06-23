‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ renewed for season 2 before premiere

US cable and streaming outlet Starz has renewed ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ for a second season, weeks before the release of season 1.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The first season of the prequel to ‘Outlander’ is set to premiere on August 8, with production on season 2 already underway.

‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ focuses on the parents of the main characters from the original series, Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and Claire Randall/Fraser (Caitríona Balfe).

Set in 18th century Scotland, Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) will portray Jamie’s parents, while in World War I-era Britain, Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine) are set to play Claire’s mother and father.

Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts expressed his excitement over continuing the love stories in season two

“The passion and talent our cast and crew have poured into Outlander: Blood of My Blood has been extraordinary,” he said.

Roberts added, “Just as audiences fell in love with Jamie and Claire, we hope viewers will be enamoured by these new couples when they meet them this summer.”

Read more: Wuthering Heights: A Tale of Passion, Revenge, and the Untamed Human Spirit

Apart from Harriet Slater and Jamie Roy, Tony Curran, Rory Alexander, Séamus McLean Ross, Sam Retford and Conor MacNeill round out the cast.

Roberts, other than serving as showrunner, is also executive producing alongside Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis and Jim Kohlberg.

Meanwhile, Starz has yet to announce a premiere date for the eighth and final season of ‘Outlander.’

Reacting to the renewal of the prequel show, Starz programming chief Kathryn Busby said that ‘Outlander’ has received acclaim from audiences due to its storytelling and unforgettable characters.

“With Blood of my Blood, we’ve expanded the universe in a way that honours the original, while charting bold new territory,” Busby added.