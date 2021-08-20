Outrage as yet another video of assault on woman emerges

LAHORE: Yet another video clip showing a man assaulting a woman in Lahore on Independence Day has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage.

The video shows the man chasing and harassing women travelling in a Qingqi Rickshaw.

He can be seen assaulting one of the woman seated in the back of the rickshaw.



More videos of women being subjected to harassment at Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park have surfaced after the incident of a crowd of men assaulting a female TikTok figure named Ayesha Akram.

The incident occurred on August 14 when people were celebrating Independence Day at Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park. Earlier this week, police registered a case against 400 suspects after videos of the incident went viral on social media.

The videos circulating on social media showed two women who were being harassed by a crowd of men at the Greater Iqbal Park. It showed that the men alongside the women kept trying to save them from the crowd.