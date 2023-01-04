Outsourcing of airports underway, not privatisation: PCAA

KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has clarified that the authorities commenced the outsourcing process of the country’s airports but not privatisation, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The PCAA spokesperson said in a statement that the media reports regarding the privatisation of the airports are false. The government planned to upgrade the country’s airports to the international standard to facilitate the nationals.

It added that the purpose of outsourcing airports is providing best services to the passengers at the airports. The outsourcing process will be based on competitive auctions, the PCAA said.

The aviation authority clarified that the airports are not being handed over to other countries. It added that all rules and regulations related will be followed in the outsourcing process.

Earlier in the day, it emerged that the federal government has prepared the outsourcing plan for Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi airports.

The Civil Aviation Authority has finalized the framework on the instructions of the prime minister, sources said. “A tender will be published in international journals for outsourcing of the airports,” sources added.

According to sources, the government has decided for outsourcing of Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore airports.

“The government has planned to prefer friendly countries for airports’ outsourcing,” according to sources. “The firms from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, China and Turkey will be invited on preferential grounds,” sources said.

Sources citing the Planning Division have said that the country will earn 250 to 300 US million dollars in a year from outsourcing of airports.

The government will contract to outsource airports for 25 years, sources said. Under the agreement airport terminal services, parking, airport storage, cargo handling and cleaning sections will be outsourced, sources said.

Civil aviation will keep airport security and air traffic control with it. The CAA earns Rs 30 bln per annum from the three largest airports in the country, sources added.

In December, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed to initiate the outsourcing process of three major airports under the public-private partnership.

The prime minister directed that in the outsourcing process, all concerned departments should take steps efficiently. He further said transparency should be ensured in this process.

The outsourcing of airports will not only provide revenue to the government but will also help improve facilities for international travellers.

