Over 10 cops injured as police vehicle overturns in Naushero Feroze

NAUSHERO FEROZE: In a tragic incident, at least 10 cops injured as police mobile overturned in Naushero Feroze, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident in Bhiria City, where the vehicle carrying police personnel overturned, injuring 10, who have been rushed to the nearby hospital.

In a similar incident, at least five cops martyred while three others injured as a police mobile overturned in Hub.

The incident occurred near wandar Dubai Mosque when a police mobile lost control due to a tire burst, resulting in a fatal crash claiming five lives and leaving three others injured.

According to the police officials, the injured were rushed to District Headquarters Hospital.

In a separate incident, at least three police personnel injured in a Hand grenade attack on a police vehicle in Sachal area of Karachi.

The SSP said that a hand grenade cracker was allegedly hurled at a police vehicle in Sachal Karachi which left three police personnel injured, no loss of life has been reported so far.

Prior to this incident, unidentified men hurled a hand grenade at SSP’s squad in Dera Murad Jamali, Naseerabad.

According to police officials, SSP Naseerabad Hussain Lehri was coming back from a routine patrol along with his squad when the hand grenade exploded but no one was injured.

The police, CTD, and bomb disposal squad rushed to the site of the explosion and cordoned off the area.