Over 15 injured as two buses collide on Mehran Highway

KHAIRPUR: More than 15 passengers sustained injuries after two buses collided on Mehran Highway on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Police said that over 15 passengers including women and children got injured in the horrific road accident. They added that three wounded persons are in critical condition.

The wounded passengers were shifted to the hospital for medical assistance.

A few days ago, at least seven people were killed while ten others sustained injuries in a collision between a bus and car near Moro Sindh.

According to police, all the deceased who were in the car belonged to one family. The bus driver sustained minor injuries.

He fled the spot of the incident but the police arrested him and his initial treatment is underway.