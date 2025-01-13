web analytics
Over 1,600 arrested in human trafficking cases in 2024, NA informed

TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar informed the National Assembly on Monday that 1,638 arrests were made, and 458 traffickers were convicted in human trafficking cases over the past year.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice regarding not taking adequate measures against the human trafficking mafia in the country, the minister said that stringent actions are being taken against human trafficking under the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He highlighted that measures were not limited to criminal networks alone but also extended to addressing corruption within the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). “Action has been taken against FIA officials found complicit with traffickers,” Tarar said, underscoring the government’s zero-tolerance policy toward such practices.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to curbing human trafficking and ensuring justice for the victims of this heinous crime.

