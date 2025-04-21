over 172,144 Pakistanis including 38274 drivers went abroad for work

ISLAMABAD: Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE) sent around 172,144 Pakistani workers abroad to different countries in the first three months of this year.

According to the report, 1,859 masons, 38,274 drivers, and 1,689 cooks went abroad.

In the first three months of this year, 849 doctors went abroad for work, in addition to 1,479 engineers, 390 nurses, 3,474 technicians, and 1,058 welders went abroad.

According to the BEOU report, 2,130 electricians and 436 teachers also went abroad for work.

The report stated that the highest number of 121,970 Pakistanis went to Saudi Arabia, while 6,891 people went to the UAE, 8,331 to Oman, 12,989 to Qatar, 939 to Bahrain, 775 to Malaysia, 592 to China, 350 to Azerbaijan, 264 to Germany, and 815 to Greece.

According to the report, 108 Pakistanis went to Japan, 109 to Italy, 870 to Turkey, 1,454 to the UK, and 257 to the US.

Earlier, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said Pakistan received a record $4.1 billion in workers’ remittances in March 2025, a significant boost to the country’s external account.

According to the remittances data released by SBP for the month of March 2025, for the first time ever, Pakistan received over $4 billion threshold.

Remittances for March 2025 amounted to $4.1 billion, marking a significant milestone. Compared to March of the previous fiscal year, remittances have surged by 37.3 percent, while on a month-on-month basis, remittances rose by 29.8 percent compared to February 2025.

During the first nine months of the current fiscal year (July to March), remittances have increased by 33.2 percent, reaching a total of $28 billion.

In comparison, remittances stood at $21 billion during the same period of the last fiscal year.

The SBP further reported that the highest inflows came from Saudi Arabia, amounting to $987.3 million, followed by the UAE with $842.1 million, the United Kingdom with $683.9 million, and the United States with $419.5 million in March 2025.