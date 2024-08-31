Over 200 stranded tourists rescued from Kumrat

PESHAWAR: The spokesman of Tourism and Culture Authority Govt of KP has said that 200 tourists stranded in Kumrat Valley in Dir Upper district were safely rescued on Saturday.

He said the tourists rescued from Dojangla, Kala Chesma and Abshar were assembled at Grand Palace hotel from where they would be shifted to Kalam.

Talking to APP, he said that food and other services were being provided to all the rescued tourists.

The spokesman said that police and district administration are providing full support in the rescue operation. These tourists were stranded after blockage of roads due to heavy rainfalls at Kumrat Dir Upper.

On the other hand, around 20 houses collapsed in an unceasing 36-hour rainfall at Baluchistan’s Naseer Abad district.

Around 20 houses collapsed at Shahpur village of Chhatar in Naseerabad district, local administration said.

Moreover, railway track submerged in rainwater at Dera Murad Jamali railway station.

Quetta-Chaman train service was suspended after rainwater inundated the Chaman and Shela Bagh railway stations, railway officials said.

The heavy rain spell badly disrupted communication system at various cities of Balochistan.

The mobile and landline phone services is suspended for last several hours in Panjgur but the administration failed to take notice of the matter, locals said.