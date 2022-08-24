Over 288,000 register to ‘Imran Tigers’ at PTI Chief’s call

Over 288,000 people have registered themselves on ‘Imran Tigers’ so far at PTI Chief Imran Khan’s call, ARY News reported.

According to details, a huge number of people turned to www.imrantigers.com to register themselves at the PTI Chief’s call. The party had provided a website and WhatsApp number to contact and register for ‘Imran Tigers’.

Over 42,000 had registered within 15 hours of the announcement.

Talking to the former governor of Sindh Imran Ismail and a newly elected member of the National Assembly from NA-245, Mahmood Moulvi the PTI Chairman Imran Khan condemned the arrest of Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh and the ongoing crackdown against the opposition in the province.

He invited the youth to join the team in order to convey his message of real freedom door to door. “Imran Tigers will be the passionate youth of my country who will take my message to every nook and corner of the country,” he said in a video statement.

Explaining the process of joining “Imran Tigers”, he said that just send ‘Yes’ on WhatsApp number 0300-1119444 and become a part of “Imran Tiger” immediately. After writing ‘Yes’, he explained, a website name would appear in the message and get themselves registered there.

