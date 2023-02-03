Over 3.6 mln WhatsApp accounts banned in a month

WhatsApp has shared its users’ safety report in which the Meta-owned messaging app has mentioned to banned over 3.6 million “bad” accounts in the month of December 2022.

According to the users’ safety report, the accounts were found violating the IT Rules 2021. Meta revealed that over 3.6 million accounts were banned before any report from users reached the company. The app took the decision into its own hand to remove some of the accounts from its server.

Talking about users’ safety, a WhatsApp spokesperson said, WhatsApp is an industry leader in preventing abuse among end-to-end encrypted messaging services.

The spokesperson added, “In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, we’ve published our report for the month of December 2022.”

“This user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp’s own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform,” the statement read.

The spokesperson announced in his statement that Meta-owned WhatsApp banned over 3.6 million accounts in the month of December in India.

