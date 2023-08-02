30.9 C
Over 385 Pakistanis freed from Libyan trafficking warehouse: report

LIBYA: Over 385 Pakistanis, including children, were rescued from the captivity of human traffickers in Libya, according to a report released on Wednesday.

The Pakistani immigrants were held by human traffickers for ransom and were rescued by security authorities in eastern Libya through raids at their warehouse, the report stated.

According to Al-Abreen, a group that helps migrants in Libya, the Pakistani nationals were released from traffickers’ warehouse in the Al-Khair area, which is about eight kilometers south of the eastern Libyan city of Tobruk, earlier this week.

The report further stated that these Pakistani migrants arrived in Libya with the intention of going to Europe but were detained by traffickers.

