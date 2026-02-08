Over 44.1 mln children inoculated in polio vaccination drive

ISLAMABAD: Over 4,41,00,000 children were vaccinated in six days of the national anti-polio drive, the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) said on Sunday.

The NEOC in a statement said that in Punjab over 22.9 million children administered polio vaccine, while in Sindh 1.04 million children inoculated against crippling polio disease.

“In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa around 7.1 million children vaccinated during the campaign, while in Balochistan 2.1 million children vaccinated.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, over 6,73,000 children, Gilgit Baltistan over 2,61,000 children and in Islamabad over 4,55,000 children administeren vaccine, NEOC said.

“Over 4,00,000 anti-polio workers visiting door to door to administer vaccine drops to children,” NEOC said.

It is mandatory to administer the vaccine to every child under five years of age, according to the NEOC.

This campaign against polio being run side by side in Pakistan and Afghanistan.