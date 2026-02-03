Over 4,400 billion KP funds payable by federation: Sohail Afridi

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa blasting the Punjab and federal governments Tuesday said that there is ‘civil martial law’ in Punjab.

Talking to media chief minister said that no one could talk for the PTI or wave the party’s flag.

“They declare them a democracy, which type of democracy it is,” he questioned.

Sohail Afridi alleged that the PTI’s elderly leaders being subjected to torture.

“Over 4,400 billion of our funds are payable by the federation. The merged districts are not being given their legitimate economic rights,” KP chief minister said.

He said everyone has to come to same page for elimination of terrorism. “We are working for the betterment of the province despite limited resources,” he added.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and CM Sohail Afridi on Monday discussed security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during a meeting held at PM House.

According to sources, the meeting involved a detailed discussion on the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The chief minister briefed the prime minister on provincial concerns regarding law and order. The officials also discussed the fulfilment of federal responsibilities and the latest updates on the 13th Finance Commission allocations.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and KP Finance Advisor Muzammil Aslam, Prime Minister’s Political Affairs Advisor Rana Sanaullah and Federal Minister Amir Muqam also attended the meeting.