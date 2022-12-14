Over 500 jobs announced in Sindh education dept

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced to fill over 500 jobs in the Department of Education under Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC), ARY News reported.

According to the notification, Sindh Education Department has announced to fill 560 posts of education officers and assistant education officers under SPSC.

SPSC has been given the task of making 550 appointments of 17th grades, the notification read.

Recently, the Sindh education department had stopped the disbursement of salaries of over 2,000 ghost teachers across the province.

The provincial education department wrote a letter to the provincial accountant general to stop the salaries of 2,019 ghost teachers.

Following the letter of the education department, the AG Sindh has seized disbursement to salaries to the ghost teachers.

Salaries of 144 ghost teachers hailing from Karachi, 132 from Hyderabad, 114 from Mirpurkhas, 464 from Qambar, 190 from Jacobabad, Dadu 102 and 182 from Benazirabad districts had been stopped.

