Over 60pc candidates fail written test for trade officer posts

More than 60% of candidates have failed the written tests for the 40 posts of trade officers which would be appointed in foreign countries by the Pakistani government, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources told ARY News that 61.45 of candidates have failed to clear the written test for the trade officers’ posts. It was learnt that only 101 out of 262 candidates passed the written test, whereas, 161 candidates were declared fail.

All candidates of Secretariat, Trade Promotion Services and Economist groups have failed the written test, whereas, the highest number of candidates, 35, were declared successful from the commerce and trade group.

The highest ratio of successful candidates was 56.6% who belong to Pakistan Administrative Service, whereas, all five candidates of the Secretariat Group and four candidates each from the Trade Promotion Service and Economist Group failed the test.

35 out of 56 candidates from Commerce and Trade Group have passed the test and 21 declared failed.

Only 30 out of 87 candidates from the Inland Revenue Service Group remained successful and 57 failed to clear the test.

From Pakistan Customs Services, 14 out of 51 candidates have cleared the tests, whereas, 37 were declared unsuccessful. From Pakistan Administrative Service, 13 out of 23 candidates cleared the test and 10 remained unsuccessful.

Only five out of 16 candidates remained successful in the written test from Office Management Group and 11 remained unsuccessful. One out of three candidates declared successful from Pakistan Audut and Accounts Service.

Only two out of 11 candidates were declared successful from the private sector.

Sources told ARY News that interviews and IQ tests will be conducted for those candidates who have passed the written tests.

Trade officers in foreign countries

Earlier in July, the federal government had approved the policy to appoint 40 new trade officers abroad, whereas, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also formed an interview board.

Eight trade officers will be appointed in foreign countries for the positions of Grade 20, 23 officers for Grade 19 and nine officers for Grade 18.

For the trade officers appointments, the government allocated 10% quota for overseas Pakistanis and the private sector, 40% quota for commerce and trade group for Grade 20 positions, a 50% quota for commerce and trade group for Grade 19 posts and 60% quota for Grade 18 positions.

The maximum age criteria for the appointments of the trade officers is 56 years and the tenure of each appointment will be made for three years. The candidates will have to undergo interviews and tests before being appointed as the trade officers.

The trade officers will be deputed in Sydney, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Jakarta, Riyadh, Washington, London, Kandahar, Tokyo, New Delhi, Bangkok, New York, Madrid, Jeddah and other stations.

Additionally, PM Shehbaz Sharif had formed an interview board headed by Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar. The other members of the interview board include secretary commerce, secretary foreign ministry, secretary establishment division, secretary BoI and experts from the private sector.

The interview board members were given the authority to award 40 numbers to the candidates and it will recommend the names of the trade officers after concluding the interviews.

After the final approval of the prime minister, the trade officers will be deputed to different stations.