Over 700 Palestinians killed in 24 hours as Israel’s strikes intensify

Over 700 Palestinians have been killed in the last 24 hours – one of the highest daily death tolls since the war began on October 7.

The death toll rises in Gaza as Israel’s military escalates its attacks, causing devastation throughout the besieged strip.

Palestinians express a sense of insecurity from north to south, with the Jabalia refugee camp targeted for a second day, resulting in the destruction of homes and the loss of dozens of lives.

Israel has also called on residents from certain neighborhoods in Khan Younis in southern Gaza to evacuate. Roads leading to other parts of the city or further south have been destroyed or heavily damaged.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reports over 15,500 confirmed deaths since the conflict’s onset. The dire conditions prompt a Palestinian Civil Defence spokesperson to emphasize the challenges faced by rescuers in reaching all victims amid ongoing Israeli bombardment.

Read more: Israel strikes Gaza as pressure mounts to protect civilians

Hamas fighters broke through Gaza’s militarized border into Israel on October 7, killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took around 240 Israelis and foreigners hostage, according to Israeli authorities.

Israel vowed to eliminate Hamas in response and unleashed an air and ground campaign that has killed more than 15,000 people, also mostly civilians, the Hamas authorities who run Gaza say.

A week-long truce, brokered with the help of Qatar and backed by Egypt and the United States, led to the release of 80 Israeli hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.

But that truce collapsed with both sides blaming each other for violating its conditions.

Israel said that Hamas had tried to fire a rocket before the ceasefire ended, and that it had failed to produce a list of further hostages for release.

Israeli negotiators left Doha on Saturday after reaching a dead end in talks aimed at securing a fresh pause in hostilities.

The Israeli army on Saturday said 137 hostages were still being held in Gaza.

Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told reporters on Saturday that fresh military action was needed to “create the conditions that push (Hamas) to pay a heavy price, and that is in the release of hostages”.

Israeli hostages released from Gaza spoke publicly on Saturday for the first time urging their government to secure the release of the remaining captives held in the war-torn Palestinian territory.