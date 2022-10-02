Over 7000 flood victims return homes from relief camps: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Sindh government’s pointsman for flood relief Sharjeel Memon on Sunday said that relief and rehabilitation activities have been in full swing in the province.

“Flood relief will continue till rehabilitation of all affected persons,” he said.

In a statement on Sunday, he maintained that flood victims were returning to their homes and 7207 flood affected people have gone back to their homes.

He said the district administrations were providing them transport facility as well as ration bags while leaving relief camps.

Provincial information minister said that as many 43,259 more flood-hit families had been provided ration bags during the past 24 hours.

“In aggregate, 11,93,901 families have received ration bags so far”, Sharjeel Mamon said

In an early statement, provincial minister said that 759 persons had lost their lives in flash floods and rains, while 8,422 people had been injured. He said 4,34,238 livestock perished in the natural calamity.

He further said that 22,89,194 families had been affected, while 73,25,575 people had been displaced.

The Sindh government has constituted survey committees to assess the damages caused by heavy rains and subsequent floods across the province.

The committees have been formed at the Union Council level. The committees would have representatives from district administration, Pakistan Army and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), minister earlier said.

