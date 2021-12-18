Over 87mln have got at least one dose, 60mln fully vaccinated: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Thus far, 87.5 million citizens have got at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar said on Saturday.

In a Twitter statement, NOCO head had said as many as 60 million people have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Urging the masses to get themselves vaccinated, the planning and development minister said, “With arrival of omicron variant the need for vaccination even more urgent.”

With arrival of omicron variant the need for vaccination even more urgent. So far 8 crore 75 lakh Pakistani’s have taken at least one dose and 6 crore people are fully vaccinated. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) December 18, 2021

Separately, Murtaza Wahab, the Sindh government’s spokesperson and Karachi administrator, took to Twitter to share data on the number of people vaccinated in Sindh province so far.

“As of 16.12.2021, a total 26,611,684 people have gotten Covid-19 vaccine in Sindh. Out of this 9,682,197 have received both the doses while 16,929,487 have received their first dose,” he tweeted, urging the people who have not yet got themselves inoculated to come forward and get vaccinated at the earliest.

As of 16.12.2021, a total 26,611,684 people have gotten #Covid19 vaccine in #Sindh. Out of this 9,682,197 have received both the doses while 16,929,487 have received their first dose. I would urge remaining people to come forward & get vaccinated at the earliest pic.twitter.com/F4jjqA0XgO — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) December 18, 2021

It is noteworthy that Pakistan has reported its first confirmed case of Covid Omicron variant in a female patient from Karachi a few days back.

