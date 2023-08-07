Over 90% nursing colleges in Sindh are ‘bogus’, senate committee reveals

ISLAMABAD: The Senate sub-committee on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination revealed that over 90% of nursing colleges in Sindh are ‘bogus’, ARY News reported.

As per details, the senate committee meeting was headed by Robina Khalid and the committee was briefed on the irregularities in nursing colleges.

The committee member Jam Mahtab Hussain Dahar revealed that over 90 percent of nursing colleges in Karachi, Khairpur, Hyderabad, Jamshoro and Ghotki are bogus and the document of these colleges are incorrect.

Robina Khalid said that the Nursing Council is playing with the lives of innocent people as the record provided by the PNS is also incorrect.

Furthermore, the committee was told that several nursing colleges are working without affiliation with any government body and a peon is running a nursing school in Shikarpur.

Earlier, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested three suspects for operating a fake institute, Pakistan Nursing Council. The FIA spokesman stated that the action was taken after receiving the complaint from the regulatory body of the Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC).

The arrested accused have established offices in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and registered more than 18 colleges. “They also issued fake nursing diplomas, degrees and nursing cards to the citizens of both provinces,” FIA stated.