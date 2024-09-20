Over 90% of KP housing societies illegal: Report

PESHAWAR: The Housing department report revealed that over 90% of housing societies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are operating illegally, ARY News reported.

According to the Housing Department report, 495 out of 822 housing societies in KP are illegal, accounting for 60% of the total.

Furthermore, 247 housing societies are unregistered, making up 30% of the total whereas only 80 housing societies in the entire province are legal, according to the report.

The Dera Ismail Khan division is the worst affected, with 254 illegal housing societies operating in the area.

In a separate development, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) issued notices to eight private societies in Lahore for using the name and logo of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) without permission.

These eight societies unlawfully employed WAPDA’s branding to market and sell plots in Lahore.

The FIA has requested detailed information about these places from the Joint Registrar of the Punjab Cooperative Housing Society.

The agency has made it clear that legal action will be taken against any society found selling plots under the guise of being affiliated with government institutions without proper authorization.