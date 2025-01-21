Over 900 aid trucks enter Gaza on 2nd day of truce: UN

web analytics
AFP
By AFP
|

AFP
AFP
Agence France-Presse

More than 900 trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered Gaza on Monday, the United Nations said, exceeding the daily target outlined in the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

“Humanitarian aid continues to move into the Gaza Strip as part of a prepared surge to increase support to survivors,” the UN’s humanitarian office (OCHA) said.

“Today, 915 trucks crossed into Gaza, according to information received through engagement with Israeli authorities and the guarantors for the ceasefire agreement.”

Throughout conflict in Gaza, the UN has denounced obstacles restricting the flow and distribution of aid into the battered Palestinian territory.

On Sunday, the day the ceasefire came into force, 630 trucks entered Gaza.

An initial 42-day truce between Israel and Hamas is meant to enable a surge of sorely needed aid for Gaza after 15 months of war.

The ceasefire agreement calls for 600 trucks to cross into Gaza per day.

Read more: Pope Francis calls for Gaza ceasefire to be ‘immediately respected’

On Sunday, Pope Francis called for a ceasefire in Gaza to be “immediately respected”, as he thanked mediators and urged a boost in humanitarian aid as well as the return of hostages.

“I express gratitude to all the mediators,” the Argentine pontiff said shortly after the start of a truce between Israel and Hamas began.

“Thanks to all the parties involved in this important outcome. I hope that, as agreed, it will be immediately respected by the parties and that all the hostages will finally be able to go home to hug their loved ones again”, he said.

“I pray so much for them, and their families. I also hope that humanitarian aid will even more quickly reach… the people of Gaza, who have so many urgent needs”, Pope Francis said.

