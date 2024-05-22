Over 9100 SIM cards of non-filers blocked

ISLAMABAD: The telecommunication companies on a recommendation of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) blocked over 9,100 SIM cards of non-tax filers, ARY News reported

FBR Spokesperson Bakhtiar Ahmed Khan while speaking to ARY News said that they have provided data of 30,000 non-filers to cellular companies, hinting that more SIM cards will be blocked.

Bakhtiar Ahmed Khan said that the FBR will provide data of 5,000 non-filers daily to telecom companies so that strict action could be taken against them.

The spokesman said the FBR so far identified over 550,000 non-filers.

Earlier, the FBR decided to impose an additional 87.5 percent withholding tax on non-tax filers phone users on mobile top-up

According to the details, the non-filers would have to pay a 90 percent withholding tax on mobile top-ups till they file their income tax returns. According to a proposal, if a non-filer user loads a balance of Rs 100, he would receive only Rs 10 as Rs 90 will be deducted as tax.

If mobile phone companies block SIM cards for non-payment of income tax, and the user buys another SIM, he would still also be charged 90 percent of tax. The non-filers will be charged additional taxes on every top-up and bundles.

The FBR shared lists of over 500,000 non-filers with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and cellular companies, asking them to block SIM cards. However, the PTA and cellular companies turned down the FBR’s request.