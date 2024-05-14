Over dozen persons ‘tortured’ elderly man over land dispute

TULAMBA: Over a dozen persons allegedly tortured an 80-year-old elderly man, breaking his legs, over a land dispute in Tulamba, Punjab over land and irrigation water, ARY News reported citing police.

According to police, the accused in Tulamba brutally tortured an 80-year-old man named Ahmad Bakhsh who was shifted to the hospital in critical condition. The police said that the suspects broke the elder man’s leg while beating him brutally.

The police said that Ahmad Bakhsh had a dispute with the accused persons over land and irrigation water.

The police said that a heavy police contingent of the law enforcers reached the spot soon after receiving the information. The police said that when the Irrigation Department’s team reached the spot on Ahmad Bakhsh’s complaint, the accused started torturing the elderly man.

Read More: Pregnant woman beaten up in Karachi; police issues clarification

Earlier, a pregnant woman was attacked and beaten up by alleged land mafia activists in Karachi’s Surjani Town

According to the details, the woman went to see her plot in Surjani Town area of Karachi where the land mafia operatives were doing construction.

The occupation mafia operatives asked the woman the reason for coming to the plot and then started torturing her. In the video, the mafia operatives can be seen slapping and beating the woman.

The police said that the video that has gone viral on social media is one and a half years old. It added that the incident took place on September 9, 2022 in Ajmeri Goth on financial dispute.