Overbilling: Naqvi seeks DISCOs data about relief to protected users  

ISLAMABAD: Amid growing complaints of overbilling, Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Monday ordered Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to collect data of all distribution companies (DISCOs) providing relief to protected consumers, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) briefed the Federal Minster for Interior on overbilling after in response to the notice taken by the minister.

Mohsin Naqvi had expressed serious concern over inclusion of protected users in the non-protected category and asked for the data of all distribution companies (Discos) providing relief to protected consumers.

He directed all FIA directors to check the data of discos and submit report while giving the task to collect all the evidence in three days.

The minister ordered the directors of FIA across Pakistan to collect the records and a comprehensive report of all the evidence will be submitted to the Prime Minister.

Mohsin Naqvi also ordered to Additional DG FIA North Peshawar, Lahore to go to Gujranwala and Faisalabad to assess the situation and collect data.

“Abuse of protected users must be addressed” he said, adding that the responsible persons should be determined by examining the evidence one by one.

It is pertinent to mention here that Over 0.3 million power consumers moved out of the protected category and had to pay inflated electricity bills in the month of June due to a new billing system introduced by DISCOs on the orders of the Ministry of Energy.

Read More: Overbilling: FIA to ‘probe’ assets of LESCO officers, staff

Consumers in the protected category receive certain protections or benefits, such as subsidised rates or exemptions from price increases.

On July 6, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the FIA to initiate an inquiry against the officials and officers of the power distribution companies who are involved in charging excess units in the electricity bills of the consumers.

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency summoned Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) chief and others for probe into overbilling.

As per details, LESCO Chief Shahid Haider, the director customer services, director IT LESCO, and officials of the energy ministry were summoned for probe into exorbitant billing.

The FIA officials have to submit the probe report into electricity overbilling to the prime minister within 24 hours.