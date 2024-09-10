Report unveils overbilling of Rs8.44bln in Pakistan’s power sector

Power companies were caught with overbilling of Rs8.44bln in Pakistan, ARY News reported, citing official report.

As per details, DISCOs overbilled power consumers with Rs8.44bln to coverup their line losses. The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) did overbilling of Rs1.73bln, while Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) did overbilling of Rs2.39bln.

The report also unveiled overbilling of over Rs3bln in Lahore and Islamabad Electric Power Supply Companies.

FESCO, GEPCO, MEPCO and QESCO were also involved in overbilling to hide their line losses, the report stated.

NEPRA inquiry report

The NEPRA found that millions of consumers were overcharged during the months of July and August, prompting the body to initiate legal action against K-Electric (KE) and other power distribution companies.

“There is not a single Disco in the country who is charging bills in 100pc correct manner,” the power regulatory authority said in its 14-page report.

The inquiry was launched after consumers from all over the country complained of “excessive, inflated, and wrong bills” charged by Discos in July and August 2023.

Following the complaints, the power regulator held detailed hearings during which it found that the actual amount charged to users differed from the snapshot of meter-reading available on their bills. In some cases, snapshots were “either invisible or deliberately not taken”.