Overseas Pakistani declared dead in NADRA records returns to Pakistan, only to find family betrayal

KARACHI: An overseas Pakistani who had been declared dead in the National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) records by his own family—allegedly to seize his property—has returned to Pakistan and approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) for justice.

Imran Malik filed a petition stating that his family fraudulently used a fake death certificate to have him recorded as deceased. According to the fabricated certificate, Malik was declared dead in April 2024.

Justice Abdul Mobeen Lakho heard the petition and questioned how the petitioner managed to return to Pakistan if he had been officially declared dead.

Malik’s lawyer informed the court that his passport had not been cancelled, allowing him to travel back. However, he is now stuck in Pakistan and cannot return abroad.

Malik’s lawyer told the court that the petitioner, who had been living abroad, returned to Pakistan in October after four years.

When he attempted to open a bank account, he was informed that his identity card had been blocked. Upon contacting NADRA, he learned that he had died in April 2024.

The lawyer added that a criminal FIR has been registered against the family members involved in the alleged fraud. He further stated that Malik’s siblings pressured their mother and attempted to deprive him of his inheritance.

The lawyer requested the court to direct NADRA to restore Malik’s Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

Justice Yusuf Ali Saeed remarked that the court would examine the case only within the scope of NADRA’s authority. The court issued notices to NADRA and other relevant parties, seeking their response within four weeks.