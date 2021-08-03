Overseas Pakistani woman gets back possession of occupied land

ISLAMABAD: An overseas Pakistani woman has got back possession of her land in Murree, due to the intervention of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab.
The action was taken by the authorities after Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken notice of the matter. The commissioner and DC Rawalpindi gave away possession to the lady named Hajira Perveen.
The case is being registered against land grabbers named Raja Hanif and his son, the administration said. Hajira Perveen thanked prime minister Imran Khan for taking notice of her appeal and vacating her land from the occupants.
In a separate action, a UK-based expatriate Pakistani has got back possession of his land worth Rs 7 million.
Director-General Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari, had informed that Muhammad Ayub settled in West Sussex, the UK filed a complaint that he had bought land in Wani, district Rawalpindi in 2007, but later on the previous owner resold the property to someone else who after demolishing the boundary wall has occupied the land.
DG OPC had said that this complaint was sent to District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Rawalpindi. The members of the DOPC made hectic efforts and got the said land vacated from the illegal occupants, which was handed over to its owner, Muhammad Ayub.