Overseas Pakistani woman gets back possession of occupied land

ISLAMABAD: An overseas Pakistani woman has got back possession of her land in Murree, due to the intervention of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab.

The action was taken by the authorities after Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken notice of the matter. The commissioner and DC Rawalpindi gave away possession to the lady named Hajira Perveen.

The case is being registered against land grabbers named Raja Hanif and his son, the administration said. Hajira Perveen thanked prime minister Imran Khan for taking notice of her appeal and vacating her land from the occupants.

In a separate action, a UK-based expatriate Pakistani has got back possession of his land worth Rs 7 million.