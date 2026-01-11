Overseas Pakistanis sent record $3.6 bln remittances in December 2025 

ISLAMABAD: Record remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis reflect strong confidence in the government, Adviser to the Finance Minister Khurram Shehzad said on Sunday.

He stated that remittances in December 2025 exceeded $3.6 billion, marking a significant increase compared to previous periods. According to Shehzad, remittances in December 2025 were 17 per cent higher than in December 2024 and 13 per cent higher than in November 2025.

Khurram Shehzad said that during the first half of fiscal year 2026, total remittances reached $19.7 billion, representing a 41 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. He expressed confidence that total remittances during fiscal year 2026 would surpass $41 billion.

Providing a country-wise breakdown, the adviser said that the highest inflows in December 2025 came from Saudi Arabia, amounting to $813 million.

Remittances from the United Arab Emirates stood at $726 million, while overseas Pakistanis sent $560 million from the United Kingdom and $302 million from the United States.

He added that overall remittance inflows showed a marked increase in December 2025, underlining the strong contribution of overseas Pakistanis to the national economy.

Khurram Shehzad said this continued engagement was a guarantee of long-term economic stability, sustainable development and a brighter future for Pakistan.