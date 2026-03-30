Overseas Pakistani workers must know about this important document

The Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment of Pakistan has issued fresh guidance highlighting the importance of the Foreign Service Agreement (FSA) for Pakistani citizens seeking employment abroad.

The FSA serves as the official job contract between a foreign employer and a Pakistani worker. It is negotiated and signed by an Overseas Employment Promoter on behalf of the foreign employer and must also be signed by the worker prior to departure.

To ensure its validity and to protect worker rights, the agreement is subsequently countersigned and officially registered by the Protector of Emigrants.

The Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment stressed that the document clearly defines the terms and conditions of employment. Prospective workers are being urged to read the agreement carefully and fully understand its contents before signing, as their signature signifies formal consent.

It was further advised that emigrants keep a personal copy of the signed agreement. This record is considered crucial, serving as evidence in case of any dispute during employment overseas.

Should your employer or the Overseas Employment Promoter violate any of the agreed terms and conditions, your retained copy will empower you to take immediate action.

In cases where employers or recruitment agents fail to honour the agreed terms, workers have the right to file a formal complaint with the Protector of Emigrants, who serves as the registering authority and exists to address their grievances.

The Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment says the move aims to strengthen protections for Pakistani workers abroad, emphasizing that workers should understand and secure their contract before departure.