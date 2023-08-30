Hazards of Oversleeping

There is hardly any doubt that sleep is lovely and necessary but plenty of hazards are associated if one oversleeps.

While oversleeping, one might experience falling, talking, paralysis or exploding head. Wives or husbands also may have to put up with excessive snoring, grinding teeth and groaning.

Sleepwalking is a behaviour disorder that happens during deep sleep. Its common triggers include sleep deprivation, sedative agentsincluding alcohol, febrile illnesses and certain medications.

That it is dangerous to wake up a sleepwalker is a myth as it might be dangerous not to since the walker could hurt themselves.

Exploding Head Syndrome

About 10 to 15 per cent of people experience Exploding Head Syndrome, where all of a sudden a person wakes up with a sense of the head exploding.

Grinding Teeth

Grinding and clenching teeth at known as bruxism in sleep was considered a product of stress or a bad bite but new research shows it may be a result of interrupted sleep breathing, which happens during sleep apnea. People who had their airways cleared with a dental device or CPAP machine stopped grinding their teeth.

Snoring

The problem occurs when air flow through the nose and mouth is obstructed through a deviated septum and poor muscle tone in the throat and tongue. Chronic snoring can ruin sleep quality for peopleso snorers should get medical treatment.

Sense of smell sleeps

One reason needed to have smoke alarms in homes is because the sense of smell also takes a rest during. So, while sounds may jerk people awake, the smells of smoke and burning may not.

Human olfaction appears insufficiently sensitive and reliable to act as a sentinel system.

Kidney Function Slows

Kidney function slows down and the amount of urine produced is reduced. This is why many of can make it through the night without visiting a washroom.

Bad Dreams

Though it is not known why people dream but the stories human minds play can be bizarre, alarming, beguiling and so real that one may think they are real. The most intense dreaming occurs during REM sleep. Some experts claim they are a replaying of a day’s events, while others suggest they are random brain activity.

Sleep Hallucinations

Hypnagogic hallucinations can happen as people are falling asleep—the vivid illusions may involve images, smells, tastes, tactile sensations, sounds, movement, or feelings of flying or falling. Sleep hallucinations can feel much more real than dreams. While not usually a risk to health, they can sometimes be a sign of narcolepsy, schizophrenia or Parkinson’s disease.

Sleep Apnea

This condition occurs when the upper airway becomes blocked during sleep, reducing or completely obstructing airflow. Untreated sleep apnea can lead to serious complications such as heart attack, glaucoma, diabetes, cancer, and cognitive and behavioural disorders. Common treatments include breathing devices, such as continuous positive air pressure (CPAP) machines, and lifestyle changes.

Nocturnal Groaning

Catathrenia is described as groaning sounds emitted during expiration of breathing, during deep REM stages of sleep. This nocturnal groaning is not linked to any worrisome medical conditions and does not lead to sleep deprivation unless one’s partner is a groaner.

Body Temperature Falls

During sleep body temperature begins to lose heat which may help with the process of nodding off. Body temperature is maintained at a slightly reduced level during non-REM sleep and drops even lower during the REM cycle. That is why most of the people need to be covered by blankets during sleep so that they do not lose much heat.

Narcolepsy

With this chronic sleep disorder people feel excessively drowsy during the day and may have sleep attacks nodding off without warning. To combat this, one can go to your doctor, who might prescribe medication and at night try reducing stress before bed with yoga a hot bath or meditation.