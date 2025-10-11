Overwhelming surge reported in car sales across the country

Karachi: An amazing 67 percent rise reported in car sales across the country, ARY News reported.

Analysts declared the progress to lower interest rates, easing inflation, a more stable macroeconomic environment, and improving consumer sentiment, which supported stronger demand across segments.

The car sales jumped to 17,174 units in the last month of September, while in the last September the vehicles overall sales were 10, 297 units which were the decrease Month on Month (MOM) basis as 14,050 vehicles were sold in the last August.

The car sales recorded 42, 267 units in the first Quarter (FQ) 1QFY26.

The uptick not only reported in four-wheelers but two-wheelers and three wheelers also witnessed a superb rise of 21 percent annually.

The overall sale of motorcycles and rickshaws remained a staggering 1,58,941 units in September this year.

Whereas a substantial 35 percent uptick reported in first three months of the current financial year.

An overall increase in sale jumped to 4,31,542 units from 3,20,187 units in (FQ) 1QFY26.

Cars and Vehicles

Honda Atlas Cars

Honda Atlas Cars posted the sharpest growth, with sales up 82% Year on Year and 2.15x Month on Month to 2,307 units in September.

Its City and Civic models witnessed a 73% YoY and 2.8x MoM rise to 1,977 units, while BR-V and HR-V sales jumped 2.6x YoY but declined 12% MoM to 330 units.

Suzuki

Pak Suzuki Motor Company followed closely, recording a 79% YoY and 26% MoM increase to 8,997 units, with Alto sales up 50% YoY and 13% MoM.

The Cultus, Swift, and Ravi models also reported strong gains of 7.3x, 2.3x, and 4.3x YoY, respectively.

Sazgar Engineering

Sazgar Engineering rose 73% YoY and 36% MoM to 1,429 units, boosted by sales of its newly launched Haval H6 PHEV variant.

Hyundai Nishat

Hyundai Nishat reported 56% YoY growth but a slight 3% MoM decline to 1,175 units,

Indus Motor Company

Indus Motor Company (INDU) recorded 33% YoY growth but a 7% MoM drop to 3,152 units.

Motorbikes, Tractors, and Heavy Vehicles

Atlas Honda CD70

Atlas Honda hit its highest-ever monthly sales, delivering 136,000 units of its CD70 and other bikes.

Tractor Sales decline

In contrast, tractor sales declined 27% YoY and 21% MoM to 790 units, mainly due to floods and weak farm economics.

However, production of 2,077 units suggests steady demand under the government’s tractor scheme, hinting at a possible rebound.

Truck and bus sales surge

Truck and bus sales surged 2.6x YoY and 24% MoM to 824 units, marking an 88-month high. For 1QFY26, total heavy vehicle sales stood at 1,864 units, up from 926 units in the same period last year.