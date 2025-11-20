Owen Thiele talks about getting advice from Alex Cooper

Collecting worldwide fame from the comedy series Adults, Owen Thiele recently talked about how, before a crucial interview on his own show, he sought advice from Call Her Daddy presenter Alex Cooper.

In an exclusive interview with People, Thiele referred to Cooper as a “mentor” who provided him with crucial guidance before his talk with Hailey Bieber.

In September 2024, Thiele debuted his podcast, In Your Dreams, on Cooper’s Unwell Network.

Cooper suggested that he try podcasting at a party shortly after they first met, and the rest is history.

He claims she recognises his artistic vision and supports the universe he’s creating, despite the fact that their interviewing approaches are different; Thiele’s is more informal, while Cooper’s is typically “hard-hitting and smart.”

He remembered calling her before his Bieber conversation, questioning simply, “What do you ask Hailey Bieber?”

However, on the other side, Owen Thielea is additionally tailoring his acting journey apart from podcasting.

He starred in the initial seasons of Adults on FX and Overcompensating on Prime Video, both of which have since been renewed.

Owen Thiele further added that he’s looking forward to going back to the set, even if he’s a little anxious because his characters were left in difficult situations at the conclusion of season one.

On the other hand, Prince Harry is set to return to Canada just weeks after his previous visit coincided with Prince William’s tour of Brazil.

On Tuesday, November 18, the Buzz Conference took to their Instagram account to announce the Duke of Sussex as a keynote speaker at the OREA Power House conference in Toronto on December 1.

“THE OREA POWER HOUSE CONFERENCE is taking place on December 1, 2025, at the Hilton Toronto and we are honoured to share some exciting news on behalf of OREA, Ontario Real Estate Association, Canada’s largest Provincial Association,” they teased in the caption.

The conference’s team went on to reveal, “The Headliner Keynote Speaker is Prince Harry, humanitarian, mental health advocate, environmentalist, and military combat veteran.

“His work is dedicated to creating positive and lasting change for communities and the planet, particularly in advancing conversations around resilience and healing,” they added.

Prince Harry’s upcoming trip comes just weeks after he visited the North American country to mark “Remembrance” on November 3.