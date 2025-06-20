Owen Wilson reunites with Ben Stiller for ‘Meet the Parents 4’

Hollywood actor Owen Wilson has rejoined fellow actors Ben Stiller and Robert DeNiro in ‘Meet the Parents 4.’

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Directed by John Hamburg, who co-wrote all three prior films, the film will introduce singer Ariana Grande to the comedy film series.

Reports said that Ariana Grande will play the fiancée of Ben Stiller’s son in the upcoming film.

Apart from Owen Wilson, Teri Polo, who starred in the first three films, is also returning for the fourth part.

Universal has scheduled ‘Meet the Parents 4’ for a release on November 25, 2026.

It is worth noting here that 2000’s original film revolved around Greg Focker, played by Ben Stiller, as he tries to gain approval and blessing of the stern father of his fiancée.

Read more: Ariana Grande Joins Ben Stiller in ‘Meet the Parents 4’

Owen Wilson played Kevin, the ex-boyfriend of Pam (played by Teri Polo), the fiancée of Focker.

The movie became both a critical and commercial success upon its 2000 release.

It propelled Ben Stiller to the top tier of Hollywood comedy and gave Robert De Niro a fresh twist on his tough-guy image.

Its sequels, ‘Meet the Fockers’ —which introduced Dustin Hoffman and Barbra Streisand—and ‘Little Fockers,’ also performed well at the box office, bringing the franchise’s total global gross to more than $1.13 billion.

On the work front, Owen Wilson is currently starring in Apple TV+’s ‘Stick’ after recently featuring in the Marvel series ‘Loki.’