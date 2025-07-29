Owner of Huthi-sunk ship calls on rebels to release crew: statement

Dubai: The owner of the Eternity C, a ship attacked by Yemen’s Huthis, urged the rebels to release its crew members on Tuesday, a day after the group released footage of the mariners they claimed to have rescued.

Earlier this month, the Huthis sank the Magic Seas and Eternity C cargo ships in separate Red Sea attacks, ending a months-long hiatus in their campaign against maritime traffic they accuse of links to Israel, begun over the Gaza war.

On Monday, the rebels released footage of the missing mariners and said in a statement that they had rescued 11 crew members, including two who were injured, and recovered a body from aboard the ship before it sank.

“We call on all parties to assist in reuniting the 11 individuals with their loved ones and hope that the Huthis will release our crew at the earliest opportunity,” Cosmoship, which owns Eternity C, said in a statement.

Following the Eternity C attack, the European Union’s Operation Aspides naval task force told AFP that 15 of the 25 people on the ship were still missing — with four of them presumed dead.

Cosmoship expressed relief that “ten of our missing crew members, as well as one of the vessel’s security guards (11 in total), are alive and appear to be receiving care”, after viewing the video.

“Our utmost priority remains the safety and well-being of these individuals. We continue to work through every available channel to support their continued care and to facilitate their safe and swift return home to their families,” it added.

Earlier Tuesday, the Philippines said it would ask “friendly countries” to help secure the release of nine Filipino sailors held by the Huthis.

In January, the Yemeni rebels released the mostly Filipino crew of the Galaxy Leader cargo ship, whom they had detained for more than a year, during a ceasefire in Gaza.