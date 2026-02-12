Malala Yousafzai announces fully funded Oxford scholarships for Pakistanis

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has announced a scholarship programme for Pakistani female students aspiring to pursue a master’s degree at Oxford University.

In a video message shared on social media, Malala said that eligible Pakistani women can apply for the Oxford Scholarship Programme, which is fully funded.

She explained that after completing her own graduation at Oxford, it was important for her to create opportunities for girls striving for the right to education and seeking higher studies.

Malala Yousafzai asserted that the scholarship will provide Pakistani women the chance to earn a master’s degree at Oxford, particularly those committed to bringing positive change to Pakistan through education. She also expressed her eagerness to welcome new students to Oxford University.

A picture of Malala Yousafzai is displayed at Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford University, highlighting her support for the initiative.

Born 12 July 1997, Malala is a Pakistani female education activist, and producer of film and television. She is the youngest Nobel Prize laureate in history, receiving the Peace Prize in 2014 at age 17, and is the second Pakistani and the only Pashtun to receive a Nobel Prize.

Yousafzai is a human rights advocate for the education of women and children in her native district, Swat, where the Pakistani Taliban had at times banned girls from attending school. Her advocacy has grown into an international movement, and according to former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, she has become Pakistan’s “most prominent citizen”