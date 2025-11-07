OxfordAQA welcomes Pakistan to its prestigious 2025 Go Further Awards for International GCSE, AS, A-levels

OxfordAQA, the world’s fastest-growing international exam board, is proud to announce the winners of its prestigious 2025 Go Further Awards, recognising students who achieved the highest marks in their subject at International GCSE, AS, and A-levels.

Awards are given for students who achieve the highest marks in the world, in their region and in their country.

This year’s awards reflect a remarkable surge in academic achievement and international reach, with an 18% increase in student winners and a 40% rise in schools that have award winners compared to 2024.

The 2025 awards saw winners from new countries, including Cyprus, Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar, Switzerland, Pakistan, Laos, and Japan, highlighting an expanding global footprint.

There was a notable increase in the number of award winners from countries such as Qatar, Oman, Jordan, Taiwan, and Slovakia.

Pakistan on the map for global recognition

This exam session saw high achievers from a private school of Pakistan, having four campuses offering OxfordAQA.

Another Pakistani private school with separate campuses in Karachi. Securing a Go Further award is a testament to their commitment to high-quality international education for their students.

Students around the world excelled across a wide range of subjects, with standout growth in International GCSE Maths, International AS Further Maths, International AS English Literature, International AS Biology, International AS Business and International A-level Geography.

New qualifications represented this year include International AS Accounting, International AS Computer Science, International GCSE Economics, and International GCSE Psychology, among others.

Managing Director of Oxford commented, “The Go Further Awards are a powerful reflection of what Oxford stands for—academic excellence, global opportunity, and future readiness. These students have not only excelled in their exams but also demonstrated the kind of critical thinking and resilience that will help them thrive at university and beyond. We’re proud to celebrate their achievements and the educators who support them.”

Regional ceremonies will take place to honour student winners and celebrate their achievements with schools and communities across Oxford International Network.