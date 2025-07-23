Coldplay dedicates Nashville concert to Ozzy Osbourne after Black Sabbath frontman’s death

British rock band Coldplay dedicates their latest concert in Nashville to hard-rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, after the tragic death of the Black Sabbath frontman.

While performing at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Tuesday, Coldplay dedicated their concert to the heavy metal icon and Black Sabbath’s lead vocalist, Ozzy Osbourne, hours after his death was confirmed by the family.

The band paid their tribute to the legend, with a performance on the metal band’s soft-rock 1972 ballad ‘Changes’, before frontman Chris Martin said, “We’d like to dedicate this whole show to the incredible genius, talent, and character, called gift to the world, who was Ozzy Osbourne. Ozzy, we love you, wherever you’re going.”

“We send our love to his family,” he added.

Notably, the Osbourne family confirmed the death of the ‘Prince of Darkness’ on Tuesday, just days after he delivered his final live performance in his hometown, Birmingham’s Villa Park soccer stadium, earlier this month.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love,” his family said, asking for their privacy to be respected.

The heavy metal legend, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019, was 76 at the time of death.

