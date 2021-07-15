PA of Fazlur Rehman’s brother avails medical facilities under Sehat Insaf Card

ISLAMABAD: The personal assistant of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s brother Maulana Lutf Rehman has availed the medical facilities at a private hospital in Islamabad under the federal government’s Sehat Insaf Card, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The political rivals of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have also acknowledged the health insurance initiative of the federal government.

It emerged that the personal assistant of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Lutfur Rehman has received free medical services at a private hospital in Islamabad. After getting the medical treatment, the patient expressed satisfaction over the health facilities being provided to him.

Sources within JUI-F have however denied that the patient was not the personal assistant of JUI-F leader Maulana Lutfur Rehman but he was seen attending the party’s rallies and events many times.

In August last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched Sehat Sahulat Programme for the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa residents to provide health insurance cover of a million rupees to all the families.

PM Imran Khan had congratulated the provincial government for launching the programme and providing health cards to every person in the province.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become the first province of Pakistan to provide health insurance to the entire population. Whether someone is rich or poor, they’ll be able to avail health insurance provided by the provincial government,” he had said.

Sehat Sahulat Programme

Under the programme, each family will receive health coverage of Rs1 million per year. Both public and private hospitals designated by the programme will provide free treatment to residents of the province.

Earlier, 40 per cent population of the province had been benefitting from Sehat Insaf Card.