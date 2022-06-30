PA session for CM election re-count at 4 pm tomorrow: Uzma Bukhari

PML-N leader Uzma Bukhari has said that Punjab Assembly’s session to re-elect the Chief Minister would be held tomorrow at 4 pm, ARY News reported.

The PML-N leader said that Hamza Shehbaz would succeed with the majority once again. Uzma Bukhari said that PTI won’t be allowed to run or cry this time.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) in a landmark verdict on Thursday declared the election of Hamza Shahbaz as chief minister of Punjab void.

A five-member larger bench of the high court, headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, approved petitions against the incumbent chief minister, PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz.

The bench has decided the case 4-1 on the petitions challenging the election of Hamza on April 16. Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi descended the majority verdict.

“Hamza Shahbaz’s decisions as chief minister will not be void,” the court further declared.

The bench was hearing appeals of the PTI, PML-Q and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi against different single-bench decisions regarding the election and oath-taking of CM Hamza.

