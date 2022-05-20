PA speaker asked to file disqualification reference against deputy speaker

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) MPAs have moved an application to Speaker Punjab Assembly Parvez Elahi for disqualification of Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, ARY NEWS reported.

The application was moved by MPAs Muhammad Rizwan and Shujaat Nawaz saying that the deputy speaker violated the high court’s order and illegally held the election for chief minister Punjab.

“The election was held to serve a personal interest,” they said and asked the speaker to send the disqualification reference against him under article 63 (2) of the Constitution.

They further said that Dost Muhammad Mazari took unconstitutional measures during the chief minister’s election and the process should be expedited to disqualify him as a member of the Punjab Assembly.

It is pertinent to mention here that no confidence motions have been submitted against the speaker and deputy speaker, however, no vote has taken place to decide on them yet.

Recently, Speaker Punjab Assembly Parvez Elahi issued fresh directives to summon the provincial assembly session on May 30 instead of May 16. The deputy secretary of the provincial assembly has issued notification for the revised date.

On April 28, Speaker Punjab Assembly Parvez Elahi postponed the session of the provincial assembly till May 16 at the time when the provincial assembly was to vote today on a no-confidence motion filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against his own Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari.

