PA speaker formally requests president to remove Punjab governor

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan has written a letter to President Dr Arif Alvi to formally request to remove Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman, citing sources, ARY News reported.

The PA speaker wrote a letter to the president against the ‘misconduct’ of the Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman. In his letter, the speaker highlighted the unconstitutional steps of the Punjab government and requested to remove him.

He stated that the governor is the representative of the president who should be stopped from making such steps in violation of the constitution.

Political crisis intensifies

The political crisis in Punjab has intensified after the Centre and the province came face-to-face over the no-trust voting against Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, PA speaker and deputy speaker.

The crisis deepened after the governor and PA speaker rejected each other’s rulings regarding the no-trust voting and summoning of a special session for vote of confidence yesterday.

Sources told ARY News that Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman is expected to denotify Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi after he did not seek the vote of confidence from the provincial assembly today.

The notification for removing CM Pervaiz Elahi was prepared and signed by Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman, sources within the Governor’s House said.

The governor completed consultations and the notification will be issued any time. Sources said that the notification might be issued at 12:00 midnight after the date changes, ending the deadline for CM Pervaiz Elahi to get the vote of confidence.

Sources added that the federal government chose to wait for the end of the day to close all constitutional passages for the Punjab chief minister (CM) and PA speaker.

PA session adjournment

On Tuesday, following the submission of a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi, the session of the Punjab Assembly was adjourned till December 23 (Friday) without any proceedings amid a ruckus by the opposition.

PA Speaker Sibtain Khan adjourned the session of Punjab Assembly till Friday without any proceedings amid a ruckus by the opposition.

The quorum was not fulfilled and the session lasted for only 15 minutes.

It is pertinent to mention here that Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman had directed Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to seek a vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly on December 21.

